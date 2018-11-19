Full WWE TLC 2018 Match Card Predictions After Survivor Series PPV

Credit: WWE.com

Survivor Series may not have been the pay-per-view we wanted, but it might just be the PPV we needed.

Raw dominated the night with six wins over SmackDown. The blue brand's sole win came on the pre-show in the huge 10-team Elimination match, but WWE acted like it didn't count toward the final tally.

We also saw Buddy Murphy retain the cruiserweight title over Mustafa Ali in another classic, Charlotte Flair seemingly turned heel by brutally attacking Charlotte Flair with a kendo stick and Daniel Bryan took Brock Lesnar to his limit before The Beast finally put him down for the count.

The next PPV on WWE's calendar is Tables, Ladders & Chairs on December 16. Despite not being one of the so-called "Big Four" events, TLC has proven to be a fan-favorite due to the stipulations featured.

WWE.com only has one match confirmed for TLC with Dean Ambrose challenging Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship. We will also see the final round of Mixed Match Challenge season two.

Let's go through what else we can expect to see at the show.

Nia Jax is Waiting

Ronda Rousey may have walked out of Survivor Series on her own two feet, but the beating she took at the hands of Charlotte Flair on Sunday almost stopped that from happening.

The Raw women's champion already has a challenger waiting in the wings by the name of Nia Jax, and there is a good chance she will want to take advantage of Rousey's potentially vulnerable position.

Rowdy Ronda has been appearing regularly at WWE PPVs since winning the title and there is no reason to think that will change before she loses the belt.

With the nuclear-level heat Jax was getting at Survivor Series, WWE will want to capitalize on it by turning her into the biggest heel in the Raw women's division. Giving her a title shot this early after injuring Becky Lynch would do the trick.

AJ Styles Gets a Mandatory Rematch

Bryan winning the WWE Championship right before Survivor Series caught a lot of people off guard, but his win allowed us to get the long-awaited showdown between The Yes Man and Lesnar so many fans have wanted to see for years.

Bryan lost on Sunday, but he gave The Beast a bigger challenge than many Superstars twice his size have been able to offer thanks to his new attitude. This is clearly a different Bryan than we are used to seeing.

Putting him back in the ring with Styles in a Ladder or TLC match would not only fulfill The Prince of Phenomenal's mandatory rematch, but it would give the WWE Universe a main event to look forward to.

The Yes Man's heel turn came as a surprise but the character change could be exactly what he needs to become an even bigger star than he already is.

Akam! Get the Tables!

The Authors of Pain are fresh off a win over The Bar and will be looking to keep their momentum going into the new year, and the best way to do that would be to give them a win over another deserving tag team in a Tables match.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable were the team captains for Raw during the 10-team Elimination match at SS, so they are the most likely candidates.

Roode's experience and Gable's exciting brand of offense would help complement Akam and Rezar's power and brutality in what would be a fun and entertaining matchup.

Let's just hope Drake Maverick doesn't have another accident at ringside.

The Viper Has a New Target

Randy Orton being left off of the SmackDown Survivor Series team had a lot of people scratching their heads, but he already has another feud lined up with Rey Mysterio after what we have seen in recent weeks.

The Legend Killer is on a mission to destroy every Superstar the WWE Universe loves, and he has chosen Mysterio as his next victim.

WWE always picks a random match to give the chairs stipulation to and this one might be the ideal candidate, especially since both men have proven to be creative with weapons on many occasions.

Not only would this be an exciting addition to the card, but we might just get one of those legendary RKOs out of nowhere as Mysterio is flying through the air.

Two Rematches in One

Murphy and Ali put on one of the best matches at Survivor Series, which came as no surprise to anyone who has seen their work on 205 Live.

Cedric Alexander still has a rematch coming after losing the title at Super Show-Down in Australia, but putting all three men in a Triple Threat match would be much more entertaining than another singles bout.

WWE's goal should be to make the cruiserweight division feel more important. The only way to do that is going to be continuing to give these guys a chance to steal the show at every PPV.

