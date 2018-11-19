Preview for November 19 Episode of WWE Raw After Explosive Survivor Series PPV

Credit: WWE.com

It was a clean sweep for Raw at WWE Survivor Series as the flagship show dominated its SmackDown competition and established brand supremacy for the third year in a row.

In the wake of the pay-per-view extravaganza, the brand faces a tumultuous future ahead of TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on December 16, which it will begin building toward Monday night.

What can fans expect from a show hot on the heels of one of WWE's cornerstone extravaganzas?

Preview

Braun Strowman's Revenge

After securing the win for Team Raw by eliminating Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio and Shane McMahon to win the men's elimination tag bout at Survivor Series, Braun Strowman will now get his hands on two things he negotiated with Stephanie McMahon for a week ago: a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar and acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin.

Just moments after pinning Shane to pick up the win, Strowman found himself the recipient of a cheap shot by Corbin.

Monday night, The Monster Among Men will likely tear down every obstacle and beat down every door until he has his hands on the interim GM.

Whether he gets to Corbin and makes him pay for costing him the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: Strowman will be a war machine of sorts, ready to tear the red brand apart if it means avenging his loss to Lesnar and pummeling Corbin.

The one thing in Corbin's favor? The power bestowed upon him by Stephanie.

Perhaps he finds a way out of the pain and suffering coming for him, maybe by recruiting someone to fight for him on his behalf?

Natalya and Ruby Riott Settle Their Differences

Ruby Riott insulted the memory of the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart when she broke the future Hall of Famer's sunglasses, leaving his daughter, Natalya, a sobbing mess in the middle of the ring.

She took to mocking The Queen of Harts, and Sunday night—just before Survivor Series hit the WWE Network airwaves—a brawl between the supposed teammates led to both being kicked off by captain Alexa Bliss.

Monday, after weeks of an escalating rivalry, it appears as though the underrated gems of the Raw women's division will battle in singles competition.

Sunday night, Natalya hinted at such a match:

Both women are strong workers, and with enough time, they could deliver a solid match that continues the wealth of excellent women's wrestling on WWE TV of late.

It made sense that they would not get along as teammates Sunday night and that Bliss would dismiss them. Now having the frustration of a missed PPV to fuel them, theirs could be a show-stealing battle if they can control their emotions.

More importantly, for the sake of long-term booking, it could give fans a taste of just how serious WWE Creative is in regards to The Riott Squad.

A Brotherly Bond Shattered

Dean Ambrose literally burned his last connection to The Shield a week ago on Raw, and at Survivor Series, it was announced that The Lunatic Fringe will challenge former friend Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

On the heels of a hard-fought victory over Shinsuke Nakamura, Rollins will now turn his attention to battling the one man he considered a brother.

Rollins has waited to get his hands on Ambrose for weeks. As WWE begins the push to TLC, though, do not be surprised if The Lunatic narrowly escapes a physical brawl with The Architect. After all, an actual ass-kicking is the type of payoff you wait for come the pay-per-view itself.

The two have magical chemistry and keeping them just apart allows them to build heat for their match and inevitably creates even more genuine interest in the match and outcome.

We have seen them battle numerous times before, but a reversal of character will help freshen things up when they finally square off inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Rousey's Response

Ronda Rousey endured a nasty assault at the hands of Charlotte Flair Sunday at Survivor Series, with her body bruised followed numerous kendo-stick shots up and down her.

It is possible that the post-match angle writes Rousey out of television for this week, but if not, the wrestling world will be waiting on her response to Flair.

Beyond that, Rousey must keep her eyes in the back of her head and her rivals nearby as she has a title defense against Nia Jax coming up, presumably at TLC.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is fresh off another extraordinary pay-per-view match, and after receiving boos for the first time during her run with the company, she should bounce back, especially if she begins her program with the despised Irresistible Force.