Steve Kerr Calls Warriors' Recent Slide 'The Real NBA' After Being in a 'Dream'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The rest of the NBA is not about to feel sorry for the Golden State Warriors, but head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged things haven't been as much of a "dream" lately.

"This is the real NBA," he said following Sunday's 104-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. "We haven't been in the real NBA the last few years. We've been in this dream. And so now we're faced real adversity and we got to get out of it ourselves."

Golden State has lost three in a row and is 2-5 in its last seven after a blistering 10-1 start. Kerr went on to say this is the most difficult regular-season stretch since he became the head coach prior to the 2014-15 campaign.

Friedell noted this is also the first time the two-time defending champions went 0-3 on a road trip under Kerr's guidance.

While Golden State is playing without an injured Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, it was the drama-related headlines involving the latter that generated the most news during this slump. He was suspended for Tuesday's win over the Atlanta Hawks after a back-and-forth with Kevin Durant stemming from the end of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Green called the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP a "b---h" multiple times and said of Durant's potential free agency this upcoming summer: "We don't need you. We won without you. Leave."

Drama and losses have suddenly become the new norm for the Warriors, but they have four straight home games on the schedule to get back on track. They are 8-1 on the season at Oracle Arena.