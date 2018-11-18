Russell Westbrook's Wife Nina Gives Birth to Twin Daughters Jordyn and Skye

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook announced the birth of his and wife Nina's twin daughters on Twitter Sunday:

Nina gave birth to the two Saturday, and their bracelets show their names, Jordyn and Skye.

Westbrook and Nina announced in September that they were expecting twins in a video from the team's account. They will join the couple's first son, Noah, who was born in May 2017.

The NBA star missed Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns, which was originally described as being for personal reasons. He is also expected to miss Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings, per Royce Young of ESPN.

There is no current timetable for his return to the court.