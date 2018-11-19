NFL Playoff Picture 2018: Week 12 Wild-Card Hunt, Standings and Super Bowl Odds

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Football fans who are hoping for tight divisional races in the American Football Conference may not get their wish as all four division leaders are ahead by at least two games heading into Monday night's confrontation between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chiefs (9-1) have a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) in the AFC West, as Philip Rivers and Co. inexplicably dropped a 23-22 decision at home to the Denver Broncos in Week 11. Prior to that game, the Chargers had been in hot pursuit of the Chiefs.

Here's a look at the full standings heading into the high-profile Monday night game.

The New England Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East, while the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2-1) have a 2.5-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens (5-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) in the AFC North.

The Houston Texans (7-3), winners of seven games in a row, lead the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Tennessee Titans (5-5) by two games in the AFC South.

The New Orleans Saints (9-1) and the Los Angeles Rams (9-1) are even more dominant than their AFC division-leading counterparts.

The Saints dropped their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and were pushed hard by the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. However, the Saints found a way to win that game and have reeled off nine straight victories. They lead the Carolina Panthers (6-4) by three games in the NFC South.

The Rams have a four-game lead on the Seattle Seahawks (5-5) in the NFC West as they prepare for the Chiefs.

The NFC East is the tightest division in the NFL, but the first-place Washington Redskins (6-4) suffered a huge blow Sunday when quarterback Alex Smith suffered a broken leg that put an end to his season in the team's loss to the Texans.

The Redskins will try to hold off the Dallas Cowboys (5-5), whom they play Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys have recorded back-to-back wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons to get back in the race.

The Chicago Bears (7-3) picked up their most significant win of the season when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 25-20 Sunday night. The Chicago defense shut down the Vikings (5-4-1) early and forced Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins to play come-from-behind football, and they were not able to close the deal.

All of the division leaders appear to have an excellent chance of making the playoffs, with the possible exception of the Redskins.

The Chargers are in the No. 1 wild-card spot in the AFC despite their loss to the Broncos, but the No. 2 spot is a logjam. The Dolphins, Ravens, Bengals, Titans, and Colts are all tied with 5-5 records.

The NFC wild-card race is also wide open with the Panthers and Vikings leading the way. The Cowboys, Green Bay Packers (4-5-1) and the Seahawks are also in pursuit of those spots at this point.

Super Bowl Odds

The Rams are the favorites to win the Super Bowl at odds of +325, according to OddsShark. A $100 bet on the Rams would bring a profit of $325 if the Rams are able to survive the postseason and come away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The streaking Saints are the second choice at +400, while the Chiefs are the third choice at +500. The handicappers understand the Patriots should not be counted out as they follow Kansas City at +650.

The Steelers and Chargers follow at +1000 and +1200, respectively. The Vikings are next at +1600, while the surging Bears follow at +2000.