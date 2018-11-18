Colt McCoy, Jordan Reed, Adrian Peterson Fantasy Impacts After Alex Smith Injury

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Football took a backseat Sunday when Washington quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury during his team's 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Smith broke his tibia and fibula and will miss the rest of the 2018 campaign, which means Washington and fantasy football players will be counting on some of the team's other playmakers in the coming weeks.

Here are the fantasy outlooks for a few of them.

Colt McCoy

Colt McCoy came in after Smith's injury and was a solid 6-of-12 for 54 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions. He also added five rushes for 35 yards and demonstrated enough speed and escapability to suggest he will be a factor with his legs while under center.

While he is a household name because of his collegiate career at Texas, this game marked the first pass he threw in a regular-season contest since 2015. His 27 touchdown throws to 23 interceptions in his career isn't exactly encouraging either.

Still, Washington's final six games are against teams .500 or worse, and McCoy told his teammates after the loss, "You're in good hands with me," per Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.

Playing McCoy will be a massive risk given his lack of a track record, but he is at least worth consideration as a streaming option if one's quarterback is injured or struggling. He can run, didn't look overwhelmed when pressed into action and will surely benefit from a simplified playbook to get the ball to Adrian Peterson.

He is a viable option for quarterback-needy fantasy players.

Adrian Peterson

Fantasy players with Peterson need not worry about Smith's injury.

As mentioned, Washington will look to ride him to remain ahead of the sticks and prevent long third downs with McCoy at quarterback. He reached the end zone twice against the Texans and has seven total touchdowns this season even at 33 years old.

He has also run for more than 90 yards in five of 10 games this year.

Peterson is an all-time great, and the only question was whether he still had anything left in the tank. He has proved he does and alleviated concerns that defenses would shut him down by stuffing the box after McCoy entered by scoring a seven-yard touchdown.

The future Hall of Famer is still an RB2 or RB3 at this stage, but Smith's injury doesn't change that.

Jordan Reed

Much like Peterson can help take the pressure off McCoy, tight end Jordan Reed can serve as a safety valve when things break down.

He tallied a season-high 71 receiving yards Sunday and scored his second touchdown of the year. Despite the impressive showing, Reed has been something of a disappointment in 2018 with 391 receiving yards prior to this game after proving what he is capable of with 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015.

The thing is, those 391 receiving yards led Washington, and his 11 targets against the Texans were four more than anyone else on the team.

Tight end is not as deep as wide receiver or even running back, and Reed is a top target for Washington. Don't take him out of your lineup even with McCoy throwing him passes instead of Smith.