J.J. Watt, Patrick Mahomes, More NFL Players React to Alex Smith's Leg Injury

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Alex Smith's season is likely over after the Washington Redskins quarterback suffered a gruesome leg injury in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

According to ESPN.com's John Keim, Washington head coach Jay Gruden confirmed Smith broke his tibia and fibula.

Patrick Mahomes was Smith's understudy during his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. Mahomes showed his support for his former teammate on Twitter.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson were among Smith's NFL colleagues to tweet out toward the three-time Pro Bowler.

Smith's injury leaves Washington down to one active quarterback. Colt McCoy went 6-of-12 for 54 yards and a touchdown in place of Smith on Sunday.

Keim posited the team could look into signing Sam Bradford after showing some interest in Bradford before trading for Smith in the offseason.

Washington has a short week ahead of its Week 12 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, though. The two teams play in the second of the NFL's three Thanksgiving Day games.