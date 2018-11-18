Andrew Luck Jokes He's Retiring from Playing WR After Failed 'Philly Special'

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

It seems like every team is now trying its version of the "Philly Special," but the Indianapolis Colts might not do it again after a failed attempt Sunday.

Tight end Eric Ebron targeted quarterback Andrew Luck in the end zone in the second quarter of the team's Week 11 win against the Tennessee Titans. Luck dove but was unable to get close to the ball:

"I gave it my best effort," the quarterback said after the game, per the team's official Twitter account. "I'll retire as a wide receiver from here on out."

It was the first target of Luck's career, and it appears to be the last.

The play—where a receiver or tight end gets the ball on a reverse and throws it to the usually unguarded quarterback—was popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last year when Trey Burton found Nick Foles for a touchdown.

Indianapolis wasn't able to replicate the success, and it was apparently enough for Luck to give it up for good. Fortunately, the team was still able to come through with a 38-10 blowout win.