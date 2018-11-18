Andrew Luck Jokes He's Retiring from Playing WR After Failed 'Philly Special'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 18: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts dives for a catch in the game against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

It seems like every team is now trying its version of the "Philly Special," but the Indianapolis Colts might not do it again after a failed attempt Sunday.

Tight end Eric Ebron targeted quarterback Andrew Luck in the end zone in the second quarter of the team's Week 11 win against the Tennessee Titans. Luck dove but was unable to get close to the ball:

"I gave it my best effort," the quarterback said after the game, per the team's official Twitter account. "I'll retire as a wide receiver from here on out."

It was the first target of Luck's career, and it appears to be the last.

The play—where a receiver or tight end gets the ball on a reverse and throws it to the usually unguarded quarterback—was popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last year when Trey Burton found Nick Foles for a touchdown.

Indianapolis wasn't able to replicate the success, and it was apparently enough for Luck to give it up for good. Fortunately, the team was still able to come through with a 38-10 blowout win.

Related

    Titans 10, Colts 38 Full Game Highlights 🎥

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Titans 10, Colts 38 Full Game Highlights 🎥

    NFL
    via YouTube

    Colts Rout Titans for 4th-Straight Win

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts Rout Titans for 4th-Straight Win

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Colts Destroy the Titans in Impressive Fashion

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts Destroy the Titans in Impressive Fashion

    Indianapolis Star
    via Indianapolis Star

    Alex Smith Done for Season After Gruesome Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Alex Smith Done for Season After Gruesome Injury

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report