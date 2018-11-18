Report: Barcelona's Denis Suarez Gives 'Green Light' to Arsenal Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has reportedly given the "green light" to a possible move to Premier League side Arsenal.

According to AS (h/t Sport Witness), the 24-year-old has decided he needs to leave the Camp Nou due to a lack of playing time.

Suarez's preference is to move to the Premier League, and Arsenal are his "favourite option," although it is not clear if the Gunners have any interest in signing the Barcelona midfielder.

