Report: Barcelona's Denis Suarez Gives 'Green Light' to Arsenal Transfer

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist INovember 18, 2018

LEON, SPAIN - OCTOBER 31: Denis Suarez of FC Barcelona during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Cultural Leonesa v FC Barcelona at the Estadio Municipal Reino de León on October 31, 2018 in Leon Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has reportedly given the "green light" to a possible move to Premier League side Arsenal

According to AS (h/t Sport Witness), the 24-year-old has decided he needs to leave the Camp Nou due to a lack of playing time.

Suarez's preference is to move to the Premier League, and Arsenal are his "favourite option," although it is not clear if the Gunners have any interest in signing the Barcelona midfielder.

     

