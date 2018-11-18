Ryan Fitzpatrick Benched for Jameis Winston After 3 Interceptions vs. Giants

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, right, is sacked by New York Giants' Lorenzo Carter, left, and Kareem Martin during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Fitzmagic has turned Fitztragic.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers benched Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants following his third interception. Jameis Winston, who was previously benched for Fitzpatrick, came in the game.

Fitzpatrick has thrown seven interceptions in the last three weeks. 

The Bucs benched Winston when after he threw 10 interceptions in four starts. He served a three-game suspension to start the season after allegedly groping an Uber driver.

Fitzpatrick has thrown for over 400 yards four times this season, including each of his first three starts. The Bucs have not had nearly as much success in his second go-around as starter, dropping three straight games coming into Sunday. 

The Bucs owe Winston $20.9 million next season after they exercised his fifth-year option in his rookie contract. That money is guaranteed only because of injury, and it looked like the two sides were headed for a divorce after his benching.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter is also likely on the hot seat in part because of Winston's failure to develop into an elite starting quarterback. 

