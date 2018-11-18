Jose Mourinho Reportedly Wants January Transfer for Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to make a January move for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, whose release clause is currently set at €30 million (£26.7 million).

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Red Devils representatives offered to double Pellegrini's current salary of €1 million (£0.89 million) per year when they met with his agent, Giacomo Pocetta, on Saturday.

