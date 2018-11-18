Jaguars Deny Rumors of Listening to Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20)before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/Associated Press

Jalen Ramsey's future in Jacksonville is up for debate.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Jaguars may consider trading their superstar cornerback this offseason:

"Jalen Ramsey is slowly but surely forcing the Jaguars into considering a blockbuster trade this offseason, league sources told ESPN. One league source said he 'absolutely' believes the Jaguars will entertain the idea of trading Ramsey, while another NFL general manager said he would not be surprised if that's the route the Jaguars decide to pursue." 

The Jaguars denied those rumors in a statement on Sunday morning, however, noting they have "zero intention of trading CB Jalen Ramsey. There is no truth to this rumor."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

