Jaguars Deny Rumors of Listening to Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors

Jalen Ramsey's future in Jacksonville is up for debate.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Jaguars may consider trading their superstar cornerback this offseason:

"Jalen Ramsey is slowly but surely forcing the Jaguars into considering a blockbuster trade this offseason, league sources told ESPN. One league source said he 'absolutely' believes the Jaguars will entertain the idea of trading Ramsey, while another NFL general manager said he would not be surprised if that's the route the Jaguars decide to pursue."

The Jaguars denied those rumors in a statement on Sunday morning, however, noting they have "zero intention of trading CB Jalen Ramsey. There is no truth to this rumor."

