Gary Kubiak Reportedly Targeted as Broncos' Potential OC

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If Gary Kubiak returns to coaching, it may be as the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, "Sources say that several potential head coaching candidates view Kubiak as a viable possibility for an offensive coordinator post, an opportunity the Broncos do believe he'll consider."

Kubiak, 57, served as Denver's offensive coordinator from 1995 to 2005 before taking over as the Houston Texans' head coach (2006 to 2013).

After one season as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator in 2014, the Broncos hired him to be their head coach in 2015. He held the position for two years and won a Super Bowl before health issues put a halt to his coaching career.

In total, he was 82-75 as a head coach over 10 seasons.

He has been the senior personnel adviser for the Broncos since, and Rapoport added that "sources say the team has nothing but respect for the job Kubiak has done for the organization." He has remained active around the team and is "often on the field for practice and has stayed very connected."

The Broncos have been average on offense under current offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, ranking 11th in yards (377.1 YPG) and 19th in points (22.8 PPG). In Kubiak's career as an offensive coordinator and head coach, his teams finished in the top 10 in scoring 15 times and in the top 10 in yardage 13 times.

If Kubiak returns to coaching, he should receive plenty of interest, and the Broncos will have the inside track.