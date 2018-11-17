Joey Bosa Reportedly Expected to Make Season Debut vs. Broncos After Foot Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 16: Defensive end Joey Bosa #99 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers edge-rusher Joey Bosa is reportedly "expected" to make his 2018 debut against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chargers will judge Bosa's snap based on "how he feels" after he missed the Chargers' first nine games because of a bone bruise in his foot.

The news is a major boost for a defense that already ranks eighth in scoring defense (20.7 points per game) and tied for 10th in sacks (26.0).

Bosa, now in his third season, racked up 23.0 sacks over his first two NFL seasons. According to Pro Football Reference, the only players with more sacks during the 2016 and 2017 campaigns were Chandler Jones, Ryan Kerrigan and Von Miller.

The 2016 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year will now team up with Melvin Ingram (5.5 sacks) and Isaac Rochell (4.5 sacks) to wreak even more havoc as the Chargers eye their first postseason berth since 2013.

