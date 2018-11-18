Projecting Biggest Surprises and Most Shocking Moments of Survivor Series 2018

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Survivor Series has always been defined as a night of teamwork, with groups coming together to compete in elimination matches. Recently, the lines have been drawn directly between Raw and SmackDown Live to define which brand is greater.

To spice up this Big Four show, WWE often takes risks, pushing the boundaries of storytelling with brand supremacy on the line. That makes it an exciting night for the sheer joy of seeing what the company will pull off to spark excitement.

Last year, Triple H decided to cheap-shot Kurt Angle and still walked out a winner, only to face retribution at the hands of partner Braun Strowman. The year before that, Goldberg made his return to WWE and defeated Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes.

What will come this year? What surprises await? WWE has already taken multiple risks just to set up this card, from Daniel Bryan's shocking heel turn and title victory to Charlotte Flair's assumption of the responsibility to fight Ronda Rousey in Becky Lynch's stead.

There will be surprises and outright shocks along the way, but these are the most likely big moves WWE will make at Survivor Series on Sunday to ensure this year's show stands out.