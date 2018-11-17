Samford's Devlin Hodges Breaks Steve McNair's FCS Passing Yards Record

Samford's Devlin Hodges Breaks Steve McNair's FCS Passing Yards RecordNovember 17, 2018
Samford's Devlin Hodges broke Steve McNair's FCS passing record with a 404-yard aerial display during Saturday's 38-27 win over East Tennessee State.
Samford Football @SamfordFootball
🦆 = 🐐 Congratulations @DevlinHodges10 on ending your @samford_sports & @SamfordU career as the @NCAA_FCS' all-time leading passer! #Vote4Duck #FunFastPhysical #AllForSAMford🐶🐾 https://t.co/SfH6kokPAg
Hodges entered the day in need of 316 yards to top McNair's mark of 14,496 yards, and a seven-yard pass to DeMarcus Ware late in the third quarter sealed the deal for the Bulldogs gunslinger, according to ESPN News Services.
Samford Football @SamfordFootball
The play that pushed 🦆 to the 🔝 of history. #FunFastPhysical #AllForSAMford🐶🐾 https://t.co/GvSHZ5pSAg
Samford Football @SamfordFootball
𝐍𝐨. 𝟏 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬 Congratulations to the new all-time passing yards leader of the FCS! #Vote4Duck @NCAA_FCS #FunFastPhysical #AllForSAMford🐶🐾 https://t.co/PzRf7e4aFe
All told, Hodges stands alone as the FCS' most accomplished passer with 14,584 yards.
In addition to the gaudy yardage total, Hodges wrapped up his career in Homewood, Alabama, with the FCS records for completions (1,310) and attempts (1,896). He also had 111 touchdowns through the air, per ESPN.
Samford finished its 2018 campaign 6-5, including 5-3 in Southern Conference play.
