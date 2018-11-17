WWE Legend Jim Ross Posts NSFW Photo of His Face After 'Bad Bump' on Concrete

Jackson Laizure/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross suffered cuts and bruising on his face after falling on concrete Friday night.

Ross posted a photo (Warning: NSFW) of his face on Twitter and noted that he took a "bad bump" on the concrete:

The 66-year-old Ross began his announcing career in 1974, and he joined WWE in 1993.

Good Ol' JR was primarily paired with Jerry "The King" Lawler during his WWE tenure, and he became known as the voice of WWE's highly successful Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Ross is currently under a contract with WWE that sees him make sporadic appearances for the company.

He also does announcing for New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV as well as some work in boxing and mixed martial arts.

Ross said that he still planned to attend his beloved Oklahoma Sooners' football game Saturday night.

The 9-1 Sooners will host the 3-7 Kansas Jayhawks with hopes of bolstering their case for a spot in the College Football Playoff.