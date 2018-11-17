Report: PSG Enter Race for Manchester United's Eric Bailly Amid Arsenal Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing out-of-favour Manchester United defender Eric Bailly amid reports that Jose Mourinho wants a new centre-back in January.

According to MailOnline's Simon Jones, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the Ivorian, and PSG are keeping tabs on him as well.

Bailly, 24, moved to Old Trafford from Villarreal in June 2016 and made an instant impression with a string of confident performances. It seemed likely he would establish himself as the premier centre-back at the club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

But a string of injuries and loss of form have seen him relegated to the bench under Mourinho. He has started only three of United's 12 Premier League matches this season, and that is despite a succession of poor defensive performances by the Red Devils.

Mourinho no longer seems to trust Bailly. In one of Bailly's only starts of the season against Newcastle United in October, the Portuguese substituted him after just 19 minutes with United 2-0 down. He has not featured since.

Reports suggest United will enter the transfer market in January to bolster their leaky defence:

If they do indeed bring in another centre-back, Bailly will fall even further down the pecking order.

Despite a fine start to his United career, it is becoming increasingly likely he may have to move on.

Still, Bailly has the raw materials to be a top-class centre-back, and clearly PSG, Arsenal and Spurs all believe he could be worth gambling on.