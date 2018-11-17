Report: Mino Raiola Set to Meet Juventus to Discuss Paul Pogba's Future

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mino Raiola has reportedly flown to Italy to meet Juventus, where he will discuss the future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with the Serie A champions.

According to Sport Mediaset (h/t Football Italia), the agent is in northern Italy to negotiate a potential move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to join AC Milan from Los Angeles Galaxy, but he could also meet the Old Lady about Pogba's plans and intentions.

Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato) reported Juve hope United exit the UEFA Champions League in the group phase, aiding their chances of signing their former player in January. Raiola is reportedly keen to see his client leave Old Trafford after a turbulent period in the Premier League.

United currently sit eighth in the English top-flight, and there's a growing possibility the Red Devils will finish outside of the top four.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Pogba's relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho has been a hot topic of debate in recent months, with the pair apparently disagreeing on tactics. The player voiced his feelings about United's playing style this season, imploring his team-mates to attack more.

Mourinho's pragmatism doesn't fit well with Pogba's flair, and after winning the FIFA World Cup with France, the midfielder will be motivated to replicate his international achievements at club level.

Raiola recently went public to pour water on the issues between Pogba and Mourinho. Speaking to Rai Sport, the representative said the United duo had resolved their disagreements but mentioned Pogba's relationship with Juve (h/t Goal's Harry Sherlock).

"He has patched up his rapport with Jose Mourinho and is calmer now," said Raiola. "He feels important to Manchester United, even if Turin and Juventus remain in his heart."

Barcelona have been consistently linked with a move for Pogba's services, and the Frenchman met up with Lionel Messi in Dubai during the international break.

Goal shared footage of the players on Twitter on Saturday:

Pogba continues to be a controversial figure at the Theatre of Dreams, and the constant speculation about his future has irked fans in Manchester.

If Mourinho remains at United beyond this season, it would be unsurprising to see the France international request a move to a new club.

Juve and Barca are at the top of their game at present, and the player will feel he has an increased chance of winning trophies with either side compared to United.

Mourinho must quickly turn around the Red Devils' fortunes or risk losing his best player to a major global competitor.