Vinai Venkatesham: Arsenal Won't Leave Premier League for European Super League

Vinai Venkatesham has said Arsenal "aren’t or never have been" interested in featuring in a competition that would weaken the Premier League, though he admitted the club has been part of discussions regarding a European Super League.

The Gunners' managing director praised the Premier League as the pinnacle of sport and spoke against rumours Arsenal want to be a part of a breakaway continental competition, per the Guardian's Amy Lawrence:

“Arsenal aren’t or never have been interested in playing in any competition that weakens the Premier League. The Premier League is the world’s leading league in the leading sport; we don’t want to do anything to damage it. I see these articles that Arsenal want to break away – we never want to do any of that. But we also have to recognise we have to be in these conversations or we wouldn’t be responsible. We have to be in the conversations – it doesn’t necessarily mean we support them.”

