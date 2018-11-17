Updated Odds, Gambling Guide to WWE Survivor Series 2018

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series is one of the company's longest-running and most important pay-per-views of the year, so naturally, some people will be looking to place a few bets on their favorite matches.

Betting on pro wrestling is different from betting on other sports because statistics and skill have nothing to do with the actual outcome of each match.

The end result is based solely around what the company and Vince McMahon thinks is best for business moving forward. However, logical storytelling conventions and knowledge of the product often make it easy to figure out who is going to win a big match.

Becky Lynch's injury on Raw forced WWE to change her planned contest against Ronda Rousey and replace her with Charlotte Flair. We also saw Daniel Bryan defeat AJ Styles for the WWE title, putting The Yes Man in a champion vs. champion match against Brock Lesnar on Sunday.

The majority of the card is made up of Raw vs. SmackDown contests, but Buddy Murphy will also be defending the Cruiserweight Championship against Mustafa Ali in the night's sole title bout.

Here is a rundown of the full card and odds for each match, according to OddsShark.com:

Brock Lesnar (-300, bet $300 to win $100) vs. Daniel Bryan (+220, bet $100 to win $220 )

) Ronda Rousey (-1000) vs. Charlotte Flair (+500)

Shinsuke Nakamura (-140) vs. Seth Rollins (+100)

Men's Elimination Match: Team Raw (+100) vs. Team SmackDown (-140)

Women's Elimination Match: Team Raw (+100) vs. Team SmackDown (-140)

Tag Team Elimination Match: Team Raw (-180) vs. Team SmackDown (-280)

The Bar (+180) vs. AOP (-240)

Buddy Murphy (-200) vs. Mustafa Ali (+150)

The two big favorites on Sunday are Lesnar and Rousey, which shouldn't come as a big surprise to anyone who has followed the product recently.

Things may have been different with Lynch in the picture, but her showdown with Rowdy Ronda will likely take place in 2019 at a bigger PPV than Survivor Series, so in the end, it may end up working out for the best.

Bryan being the underdog against the larger, stronger Lesnar is even less of a surprise than Rousey being the favorite, but WWE may throw a curveball at us.

The Yes Man seemingly turned heel when he won the WWE Championship from Styles on Tuesday, so his new willingness to bend the rules might give him a way to defeat The Beast.

Murphy is favored to win in the only title match on the card, but if his recent bouts against Ali are anything to go by, their match could end up stealing the show.

The rest of the card is typical SmackDown vs. Raw contests. The real mystery is who the final member of Team SmackDown will be for the women.

Naomi, Asuka, Carmella and Sonya Deville are down a partner now that Charlotte is fighting Rousey on Lynch's behalf. We could see someone like Mandy Rose or one of the IIconics fill the spot, but WWE could also bring in a legend as a surprise.

Lita and Trish Stratus are both possibilities, but a better option might be to use this opportunity to give Nikki Cross a real debut push on the main roster.

Her first match on SmackDown against Becky Lynch ended in a loss for Sanity's only female member, so having her be the sole survivor for Team SmackDown would be a great way to give her a boost.

Sunday's show should feature some fun action, and hopefully, a few surprises along the way.