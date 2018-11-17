Dana White Says Floyd Mayweather Needs to Fight Khabib in UFC to Earn $150M

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White reiterated the only way MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov will face Floyd Mayweather Jr. is if the fight takes place in the Octagon, and he projected the undefeated boxer could earn his desired nine-figure payday for the crossover event.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports provided comments from White, who said he won't let Nurmagomedov take part in a boxing match a la Conor McGregor.

"The answer is 'no.' He's gonna have to come here and get his ass whuppin'," White said. "…We did that last time. You gotta come here this time. Every time he wants to box. You wanna fight? Want to make $150 million? Come over here and get your ass whupped."

White's comments were in response to Mayweather's remarks to TMZ Sports earlier this week, when he said he'd only battle Khabib in a boxing match because of the financial upside.

"They said it has to happen in the Octagon," Mayweather said. "And I said, 'Just tell me where Khabib has made nine figures before in the Octagon!' If he hasn't made nine figures, he's not the A-side. So, I'm the A-side."

He added: "It's my way, my rules. I'm Floyd 'Money' Mayweather!"

The 41-year-old boxing legend said he was retiring after a lopsided victory over McGregor in August 2017. It was his third retirement, however, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he returned again.

His situation with Nurmagomedov is seemingly at a stalemate. White looks unwilling to budge on his MMA demand like he did with McGregor, who Khabib defeated by submission to retain the UFC Lightweight Championship last month in Las Vegas.

Mayweather also has a possible exhibition boxing match with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on the horizon.

The bottom line is it would be a shock to ever see Mayweather enter the Octagon to face Nurmagomedov or any other UFC star in a sanctioned MMA bout despite White's financial projection.