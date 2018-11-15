Floyd Mayweather on Tenshin Nasukawa Fight: 'We're Gonna Make It Happen'

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Wednesday he's going to step in the ring with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, but only for an exhibition, not an official boxing match.

TMZ Sports provided comments from the undefeated five-division world champion, who noted the sides are "gonna make it happen" despite rumors of the fight's demise.

"It's a no-brainer," Mayweather said. "Just because I'm retired from boxing, I still make appearances worldwide and make a ton of money."

He added: "Rules? It's gonna be a little boxing exhibition. No kicking. ... I'm moving around with the guy for nine minutes, and, of course, its gonna be the highest-paid exhibition ever."

Mayweather moved his professional boxing record to 50-0 with a lopsided victory over MMA superstar Conor McGregor in August 2017 that ended with a 10th-round knockout.

The 41-year-old Michigan native said following that fight he was entering retirement for the third time, but he explained he expected this one to stick.

"This was my last fight tonight," Mayweather told reporters. "For sure. Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with."

In early November, Dan Rafael of ESPN.com reported Mayweather and Nasukawa had reached an agreement with the Rizin Fighting Federation to fight in Tokyo on New Year's Eve. The Japanese featherweight kickboxing star's comments made it sound like he was preparing for a sanctioned bout.

"When I was offered this, I accepted right away without any delay whatsoever," he said through a translator. "I would probably say this is my biggest event in life so far, and I'm very happy this is going to materialize. I'm a little surprised myself. Nobody has defeated my opponent in the past, and I'd like to be the man who makes history. My punch can change history."

Now it sounds like that won't be the case.

Mayweather proved himself a master self-promoter throughout his boxing career, which along with his in-ring prowess has allowed him to amass a net worth of $565 million, per TheRichest.

The encounter with Nasukawa is apparently back on, but it appears it will only pad the boxing legend's bank account, not his record.