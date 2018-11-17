Inter Milan Still Interested in Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Says Croatian Agent

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan remain keen on signing Luka Modric, although Real Madrid will not let their star midfielder go without a fight, according to prominent Croatian agent Vincenzo Cavaliere.

Modric was linked with a summer switch to the Nerazzurri, but Real proved unwilling to cooperate after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the same transfer window.

However, Cavaliere spoke to RMC (h/t Calciomercato.com) and said the Italian giants haven't ended their pursuit just yet:

"I know that Inter is still interested in the player, but I do not think that Real Madrid will let him go easily.



"The transfer of Ronaldo has made Real lose a lot, and if they were to let Modric go as well, which is the engine of the team, they would be in even more trouble."

Losing Ronaldo over the summer has unsurprisingly had a detrimental impact on Real, and the club went on the longest scoreless run in their history just prior to Julen Lopetegui's sacking in October, per the Independent.

Modric leaving as well as Ronaldo would likely have made more of an impact at the Santiago Bernabeu, but there's a chance the Croat could leave next year, with his contract in Madrid due to expire in June 2020.

Modric was a fundamental force behind Croatia's run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this past summer.

He turned 33 in September and may be on the decline, but his form this year suggests he has plenty still left to offer:

Cavaliere has represented Croatia internationals Andrej Kramaric, Mario Pasalic and Marko Livaja, so the agent may have some insider knowledge of Inter's alleged ongoing interest in Vatreni star Modric.

ESPN FC's Paolo Bandini addressed the Modric-to-Inter rumours in August, noting that the Croatian contingent of Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic and Sime Vrsaljko could play a hand in steering the playmaker towards Milan:

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2012 and has made 273 appearances for the club, winning four UEFA Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cups and La Liga on one occasion.

It's that winning streak Inter are hoping will translate to the San Siro and rub off on their hopes to restore their former glory.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola didn't rate the rumours over the summer, per Goal:

It seems a lot more likely Real could agree to sell Modric in the 2019 summer window if they feel he's pushing for an exit, as it could be their last opportunity to clinch a significant transfer fee for the player.

Inter invested heavily in their squad over the summer and sit third in Serie A, nine points off leaders Juventus, and they'll know Champions League qualification could be one critical factor in tempting Modric to sign in 2019.