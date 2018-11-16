B/R Countdown: Top 40-Plus Point Performances from the NBA's 1st Month

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 17, 2018

  1. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  2. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  3. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  4. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  5. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  6. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  7. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  8. Happy 30th to KD!

  9. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  10. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  11. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  12. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  13. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  14. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  15. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  16. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  17. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  18. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  19. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

Right Arrow Icon

In this edition of the B/R Countdown, we look at the top 10 40-plus point performances from the first month of the 2018-19 season. Watch the video above for all the highlights.

        

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    New NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Still Only Scratching the Surface

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Still Only Scratching the Surface

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    WCJ Questions the Bulls' Unity

    NBA logo
    NBA

    WCJ Questions the Bulls' Unity

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Nuggets Hire Sue Bird to Front Office Staff

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nuggets Hire Sue Bird to Front Office Staff

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report