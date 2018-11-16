Juventus Reportedly 'Leading the Race' to Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Italian champions Juventus are reportedly "leading the race" to sign Borussia Dortmund's exciting England international Jadon Sancho.

According to Calciomercato, Massimiliano Allegri's men are ahead of "a host of clubs" interested in the 18-year-old winger.

Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in August 2017 and is becoming a key player for the Bundesliga leaders. The club value him at €60 million (£53 million), according to the report.

Sancho has been in superb form this season and has four goals and six assists in 11 Bundesliga outings. His impressive showings have seen him voted October's Bundesliga Player of the Month:

The teenager's progress at Borussia Dortmund has also been rewarded with a call-up to the England squad. He made his full debut in Thursday's 3-0 win over the United States and impressed:

Sancho is an explosive talent who looks to have a big future ahead of him. He is a quick, skilful winger who is delivering plenty of end-product:

The youngster has attracted plenty of interest this season. Paris Saint-Germain are "very interested" in signing him, while Manchester United and Arsenal are also keen, according to Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has offered his view on whether he could return to the Etihad Stadium:

Sancho appears to be happy and settled at Borussia Dortmund. He signed a contract extension in October that will keep him at the club until 2022.

He has also addressed speculation over his future and said he is not thinking about leaving the Westfalenstadion.

"I'm not wasting any thoughts on a change," he said, per Bild (h/t Chris Burton of Goal). "I owe a lot to BVB and I have a lot in mind with this team. I'm happy here and did not sign for so long for nothing."

Sancho is emerging as one of Europe's hottest properties. His career has taken off since joining Dortmund, and he seems keen to repay the club for the faith they have shown in him.

Although he's enjoying a standout season the youngster is still relatively inexperienced. He has plenty still to learn, and a big-money move away at this stage in his career looks to be premature.