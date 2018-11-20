Finding the Next: 2018-19 College Basketball Stars' NBA Player Comparisons

10 of 10

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Comparison: 95 percent of LeBron James

Saying an 18-year-old kid could be the next LeBron James, Steph Curry or Kevin Durant is the cardinal sin of NBA player comps. Just about anyone else is fair game, but this is when people start to get mad and demand that we pump the brakes.

But if not LeBron, who can we possibly compare Zion Williamson to? And if Golden State Warriors head coach is already comparing the two, who am I to say otherwise?

Physically speaking, the only other basketball player in the past decade that I can think of is Royce White—Iowa State's 6'8", 270-pound point forward during the 2011-12 season who averaged 13.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game before becoming a first-round draft pick. But while White did have the occasional impressive slam dunk in transition, he was never anything close to the might-break-a-tooth-on-the-rim leaper that Williamson is.

So, rather than saying Williamson is the next LeBron James and having everyone lose his or her mind about it, let's just say there are flashes of James in Williamson's game, and he has more potential than anyone else in this year's draft class.

Both guys were internet sensations long before they finished playing high school basketball. At the age of 17, both James and Williamson were making other 17-year-olds look like helpless toddlers on the court.

We'll never know what kind of havoc James would have wreaked in college, but it seems safe to assume he would have been the singular talking point of the 2003-04 season like Williamson already is for this year—taking the world by storm with his otherworldly athleticism and thunderous dunks.

One thing they don't have in common, though: Skip Bayless already loves Zion Williamson.

