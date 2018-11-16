Rapoport: Jimmy Graham's Injury Diagnosed as Broken Thumb; Return Unknown

Peter B Joneleit/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham reportedly suffered a broken thumb during Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it is currently unknown how much time Graham will miss:

Graham is in the midst of his first season in Green Bay after spending the previous three campaigns with the Seahawks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.