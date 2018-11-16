Rapoport: Jimmy Graham's Injury Diagnosed as Broken Thumb; Return Unknown

Rapoport: Jimmy Graham's Injury Diagnosed as Broken Thumb; Return UnknownNovember 16, 2018
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham reportedly suffered a broken thumb during Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it is currently unknown how much time Graham will miss:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Packers TE Jimmy Graham did suffer a broken thumb last night, sources say, and the team is trying to determine how much time he'll miss. Meanwhile, we also discuss coach Mike McCarthy's job status. https://t.co/HDiV8dHN2Q
Graham is in the midst of his first season in Green Bay after spending the previous three campaigns with the Seahawks.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Toughest Lineup Calls for Fantasy Football Week 11