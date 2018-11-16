Rapoport: Jimmy Graham's Injury Diagnosed as Broken Thumb; Return Unknown

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs out to lead the blocking on a rushing play during a pass play in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Peter B Joneleit/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham reportedly suffered a broken thumb during Thursday's 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it is currently unknown how much time Graham will miss:

Graham is in the midst of his first season in Green Bay after spending the previous three campaigns with the Seahawks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Toughest Lineup Calls for Fantasy Football Week 11

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Toughest Lineup Calls for Fantasy Football Week 11

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Players Who Need a Change of Scenery

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Players Who Need a Change of Scenery

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers Waits for 'Galvanizing Moment' to Get Season Going

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers Waits for 'Galvanizing Moment' to Get Season Going

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Why Are Owners Afraid of Creative Coaching Hires?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Are Owners Afraid of Creative Coaching Hires?

    SI.com
    via SI.com