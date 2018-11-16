Noah Syndergaard Trade Rumors: Padres Remain Interested in Mets Star

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres are reportedly still keeping tabs on New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Padres "remain interested" in trading for the 26-year-old this offseason.

Syndergaard is scheduled to be under team control through the 2021 season. MLBTradeRumors.com's Matt Swartz estimated Syndergaard will earn $5.9 million next season through arbitration.



Rosenthal added the odds of the Mets reaching long-term agreements with Syndergaard and 2018 National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom are "slim," and it's his guess they'd prefer to keep deGrom long-term.

The Padres currently tout six prospects inside MLB.com's top 50. Infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. headlines that group at No. 2 overall, but the talented mix of players also includes left-handed pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore, infielder Luis Urias, catcher Francisco Mejia, right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack and left-handed arm Adrian Morejon.

Syndergaard finished last season 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.212 WHIP, 155 strikeouts and 39 walks. His 2.94 ERA dating back to 2015 ranks fourth among all qualified starters, according to FanGraphs.