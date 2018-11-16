Report: West Ham to Refuse Marko Arnautovic Demands Amid Manchester United Links

William Early/Getty Images

West Ham United will reportedly refuse to meet Marko Arnautovic's wage demands amid speculation linking him with Manchester United.

According to The Sun's Andrew Dillon, Arnautovic wants a £70,000-per-week pay rise to take his yearly salary to £10.4 million.

The 29-year-old earns £130,000 per week at West Ham, to whom he is contracted until 2022.

The Hammers aren't prepared to "shatter their pay structure and upset the dressing room" by giving him the increase, though.

Per Dillon, amid rumours he is wanted by United, his brother and agent, Danijel Arnautovic, said: "Marko is ready for the next step. A player like him should not play against relegation."

The player added: "It's clear I want to compete with the best players, but in this affair, I totally trust my brother."

The Austria international has enjoyed a fine start to the season, as WhoScored.com demonstrated on Twitter:

He's more mobile than United striker Romelu Lukaku, but he's still a strong, tenacious and creative frontman who can cause lots of problems for opposition defenders.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt is far from convinced Arnautovic would be a good buy for the Red Devils, though:

His inconsistent goalscoring record of 26 goals in 145 appearances for Stoke City does little to inspire, though it is worth noting he mainly played on the wing and also provided 32 assists during his time with the Potters.

The Austrian has been slightly more prolific at West Ham, netting 16 goals in 45 appearances since his arrival last year, and he has become key to the Irons' fortunes.

He's still some way off showing he would be an important performer for a club of United's stature and ambition, though.

As such, while the Red Devils have the resources to more easily afford his wage demands, it's unlikely he would be able to justify them.