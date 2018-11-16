Report: Manchester United Have Held Talks with Atletico Madrid over Diego Godin

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has reportedly approached Atletico Madrid about signing Diego Godin.

The Uruguayan is in the final year of his contract, and Woodward "has held several rounds of positive talks with Atletico," according to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star.

Woodward is said to be confident of securing the defender's signature, and he is prepared to meet his £20 million buyout clause.

