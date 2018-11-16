Report: Manchester United Have Held Talks with Atletico Madrid over Diego Godin

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 10: Diego Godin of Atletico Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico Madrid v Athletic de Bilbao at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on November 10, 2018 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S Bustamante/Soccrates /Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has reportedly approached Atletico Madrid about signing Diego Godin. 

The Uruguayan is in the final year of his contract, and Woodward "has held several rounds of positive talks with Atletico," according to Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star.

Woodward is said to be confident of securing the defender's signature, and he is prepared to meet his £20 million buyout clause.

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

