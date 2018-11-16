Sergio Ramos Withdraws from Spain Duty with Groin Injury, Returns to Real Madrid

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sergio Ramos has withdrawn from Spain's squad to face Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday and will return to Real Madrid for treatment on a groin injury.

Real's captain played 90 minutes against Croatia on Thursday and scored a penalty in Spain's 3-2 UEFA Nations League defeat, but AS reported he'll return to Madrid after playing through his injury in that clash.

The report also referred to injuries recently suffered by Nacho Fernandez and Sergio Reguilon, who will be sidelined for two months and two weeks, respectively. Defenders Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo and Marcelo, meanwhile, have returned to training after injury absences.

It's understood Varane, Carvajal, Marcelo and Vallejo will all be fit to feature again after the international break, when Real return to La Liga action with a trip to Eibar on Saturday, November 24.

Rather than risk his fitness in Las Palmas on Sunday, Ramos will focus his energy on returning for future fixtures.

The 32-year-old recently responded to a question regarding the jeers and whistles he's received from his own fans at the Santiago Bernabeu after a poor start this season, via Goal:

The Eibar match will be Real's first since confirming Santiago Solari as their manager on permanent terms. The former Castilla coach has won four matches in succession since taking charge, during which time Los Blancos have scored 15 goals and conceded only twice.

To contrast that record against predecessor Julen Lopetegui's reign, Real won one of their last seven games in his stead and only managed to score four times in those matches, conceding 13.

Ramos has been an essential cog in Real's success in recent years and must continue that role if they're to regain form this term. The club sit sixth in La Liga but still only four points off leaders Barca approaching Week 12.

The centre-back was heavily criticised after footage showed him elbowing Viktoria Plzen's Milan Havel in their recent UEFA Champions League clash, per TalkSport, but Solari defended his player, via Omnisport:

Already, Ramos' performances appear to have improved under Solari, although he's far from the only star who looks better suited to playing under the former Real midfielder.

Spain's stalwart could actually be missed more in attack than defence this Sunday, too, following his recent surge in goals for his country, per Sky Sports Statto:

That form has carried to club level as well, and Ramos has converted penalties in each of Los Blancos' last two league games, against Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo.

Varane's return to fitness will be a particular focus if Ramos' problem persists beyond the international break, with Vallejo now the obvious deputy in Nacho's injury absence.