Ed Oliver, Major Applewhite Get into Altercation over Star's Jacket on Sideline

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, MD - OCTOBER 20: Ed Oliver #10 of the Houston Cougars looks on during a college football game against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

A wardrobe dispute led to a shouting match between Houston head coach Major Applewhite and his best player Thursday night.

The coach forced defensive lineman Ed Oliver to remove his jacket on the sidelines of his team's game against Tulane, which led to plenty of arguing that continued as the team entered the locker room at halftime, according to Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.

ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge noted the jacket was the reason for the disagreement, with Applewhite claiming that the jackets were only to be used for active players.

Oliver is currently out with a knee injury, which has now caused him to miss four straight games.

The junior is one of the best players in the country at any position and is listed as the No. 2 prospect in the 2019 NFL draft by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

