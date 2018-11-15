Syracuse Misspells Jim Boeheim's Son Buddy's Last Name on Jersey

Nick Lisi/Associated Press

If there's one name that should never be misspelled in Syracuse, it's Boeheim.

B-O-E-H-E-I-M.

Well, on Thursday night, Orange guard Buddy Boeheim—the son of legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim—took the court against the UConn Huskies with a spelling error on his uniform:

Whoops.

After everything Jim has done for the program, that is the type of mistakes you'd never expect to see. Since taking over as head coach in 1976-77, Boeheim has led Syracuse to a 1,029-371 record, making five Final Fours and winning the national championship in 2003.