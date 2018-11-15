Syracuse Misspells Jim Boeheim's Son Buddy's Last Name on Jersey

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, right, talks with his son Buddy Boeheim, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Rose in Syracuse, N.Y., Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Syracuse won 80-49. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Nick Lisi/Associated Press

If there's one name that should never be misspelled in Syracuse, it's Boeheim. 

B-O-E-H-E-I-M.

Well, on Thursday night, Orange guard Buddy Boeheim—the son of legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim—took the court against the UConn Huskies with a spelling error on his uniform:

Whoops.

After everything Jim has done for the program, that is the type of mistakes you'd never expect to see. Since taking over as head coach in 1976-77, Boeheim has led Syracuse to a 1,029-371 record, making five Final Fours and winning the national championship in 2003.

