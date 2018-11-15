Enzo Amore Kicked off Flight for Vaping, Refusing to Listen to Flight Attendants

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Wrestler Enzo Amore attends the game between the Detroit Pistons and the LA Clippers on October 28, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former WWE star Enzo Amore was kicked off a flight at JFK International Airport in New York for refusing to listen to flight attendants.

Per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, Amore didn't cooperate when asked to stop vaping and was removed from the plane after it returned to the gate before taking off. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report