Enzo Amore Kicked off Flight for Vaping, Refusing to Listen to Flight Attendants

Enzo Amore Kicked off Flight for Vaping, Refusing to Listen to Flight AttendantsNovember 15, 2018
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images
Former WWE star Enzo Amore was kicked off a flight at JFK International Airport in New York for refusing to listen to flight attendants.
Per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, Amore didn't cooperate when asked to stop vaping and was removed from the plane after it returned to the gate before taking off.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK