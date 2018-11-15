England Beat USA 3-0 in Wayne Rooney's Final International Match

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Jadon Sancho of England is challenged by Weston McKennie of the United States during the International Friendly match between England and United States at Wembley Stadium on November 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

England beat the United States 3-0 in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday. The game was a sendoff for record-goalscorer Wayne Rooney on a night when Jadon Sancho and Callum Wilson thrived during their senior debuts for the Three Lions.

Sancho assisted England's second goal by teeing up Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold after Jesse Lingard had given the hosts the lead. Bournemouth striker Wilson added a third for England 13 minutes from time when he met a Fabian Delph cross.  

What's Next

England host 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, while the USA travel to Italy for another friendly on Tuesday, November 20.

