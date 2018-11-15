England Beat USA 3-0 in Wayne Rooney's Final International Match

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

England beat the United States 3-0 in an international friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday. The game was a sendoff for record-goalscorer Wayne Rooney on a night when Jadon Sancho and Callum Wilson thrived during their senior debuts for the Three Lions.

Sancho assisted England's second goal by teeing up Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold after Jesse Lingard had given the hosts the lead. Bournemouth striker Wilson added a third for England 13 minutes from time when he met a Fabian Delph cross.

What's Next

England host 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, while the USA travel to Italy for another friendly on Tuesday, November 20.

