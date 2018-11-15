Conor McGregor Apologizes to Fans for Proper No. Twelve Whiskey Shortage

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC superstar Conor McGregor issued an apology on Thursday for a shortage of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

TMZ Sports provided comments from McGregor, who's heavily promoted the brand since launching the product across Ireland and the United States in September.

"I don’t usually see reason to apologize but in this case I want to take this chance to apologize to absolutely everyone for our out-of-stock situation," he said. "I was at the distillery last week and we have plans in place to be back in stock in Ireland and the United States in early December and onward."

The company said in a statement it has "sold more cases in less than one month than many whiskey brands sell in a full year," per TMZ Sports.

McGregor has held both the featherweight and lightweight championships in the UFC.

The 30-year-old Ireland native owns a 21-4 career MMA record, though he lost his most recent bout, an Oct. 6 defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov by fourth-round submission.

It appears the loss hasn't affected his whiskey sales, though.