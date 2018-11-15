Hassan Whiteside Reportedly Had $50,000 Assault Rifle Stolen, Recovered in July

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside reportedly had a $50,000 assault rifle stolen from his vehicle just moments after he purchased it in July at a Miami firearms store.

On Thursday, Andy Slater of Slater Scoops reported police determined the gun, which was recovered just over two weeks later inside a stolen car, was likely taken from his unlocked car when he went back inside the store just after buying the Colt M16.

Whiteside and investigators originally believed the assault rifle may have been taken when the NBA star went for an offseason workout at the University of Miami immediately after the purchase and left his car doors unlocked while inside, per Slater. That was ruled out after a review of security footage.

The 29-year-old North Carolina native also bought ammunition, a silencer and a bag to carry the weapon. The ammunition and silencer were also later recovered.

It's unclear whether police arrested anybody in connection with the case.

Whiteside, who's in the final guaranteed season of a four-year, $98.4 million contract with the Heat, is averaging 13.9 points, 14.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in 13 appearances this season.