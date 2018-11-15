Lakers News: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram Praise LeBron James After Passing Wilt

Harry How/Getty Images

After LeBron James passed fellow Los Angeles Lakers great Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA's all-time scoring list Wednesday night, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram heaped praise on their new teammate.

James netted 44 points (along with 10 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and a steal) during the 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, which placed him fifth on the all-time scoring list with 31,425 points.

Chamberlain (31,419) previously occupied the No. 5 spot behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643) and Michael Jordan (32,292).

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, Ball marveled at what James did against the second-seeded Blazers: "I grew up watching him do that, so it was pretty cool being on the floor with him. Just being out there, I didn't know that he had the numbers he had tonight. But obviously he had a great game, and the stats showed it."

Ingram discussed playing alongside an all-time great: "It's surreal. It's surreal sometimes. You don't really think about it sometimes until it actually happens, and you notice you're playing with the greatest player in the world."

LeBron's decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and sign with the Lakers during the offseason has paid off for both parties thus far.

James is enjoying another MVP-caliber campaign with averages of 27.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, while the Lakers are on a four-game winning streak and own an 8-6 record. That has L.A. seventh in the West and could mean a playoff spot for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Individually, James now trails His Airness by just 867 points for fourth place on the all-time scoring list.