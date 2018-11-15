Chelsea Will Reportedly Listen to Loan Offers for Gary Cahill in January

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly willing to hear loan offers for Gary Cahill in January.

According to MailOnline's Matt Barlow, the Blues would not normally allow a player in Cahill's position—he's out of contract next summer—to leave on loan, but they "will make an exception in respect of Cahill's exemplary service to the club."

The 32-year-old wants to leave in search of game time, as he has played just 21 minutes of Premier League football this season and failed to even make the bench in half of Chelsea's 12 matches.

The UEFA Europa League and Carabao Cup have been more rewarding for the club captain, as he has made five starts across the two competitions, but it's clear he has little future at Stamford Bridge.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, manager Maurizio Sarri has previously spoken about the centre-back and left the door open for him to leave if he wants:

Matt Law of the Telegraph is pleased the club will allow Cahill to move on:

Cahill signed for Chelsea from Bolton Wanderers in 2012 for a fee in the region of £7 million.

The defender has proved to be a bargain signing for the Blues, helping them win two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup, among other honours.

He has also made almost 300 appearances and become a leader in the dressing room as John Terry declined and eventually departed in 2017.

However, he'll be 33 on Dec. 19, and he has struggled somewhat to adapt to Sarri's system, which requires defenders to carry the ball out from the back.

He still has much to contribute when it comes to old-school defending, though, per Squawka Football:

Cahill's years may be advancing, and he has little in the way of pace, but he could still be a useful acquisition for a side hoping to improve their defensive prospects in January.