San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers (8-5) will go for their third straight win and try to hand the San Antonio Spurs (7-6) their third loss in a row on Thursday when they host them as solid home favorites at sportsbooks.

A current two-game skid has San Antonio just outside the top eight teams in the Western Conference while Los Angeles sits in the sixth spot.

NBA point spread: The Clippers opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total is at 218.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 116.4-100.7, Clippers (NBA picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Spurs can cover the spread

The Spurs will wrap up a three-game road trip at the Staples Center and hope to bounce back from a disappointing 116-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

They played solid in the first half at Phoenix, outscoring the Suns 29-18 in the second quarter before falling apart after the intermission.

DeMar DeRozan still led San Antonio with 24 points in defeat, and he will be a tough matchup for the opposition here.

Matt York/Associated Press

The 29-year-old is averaging a team-high 25 points and 6.6 assists for the Spurs this season since being traded from the Toronto Raptors for Kawhi Leonard in the offseason.

Why the Clippers can cover the spread

The Clippers are coming off an impressive 121-116 overtime victory against the Golden State Warriors on Monday that followed a 128-126 OT win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Those two performances are about as good as it gets at home versus a pair of the best teams in the league.

The Clippers have also won four of their last five games both straight up and against the spread, proving that their winning streak is not a fluke.

This Los Angeles team may be continuing to battle the more popular Lakers for attention in the City of Angels, but the Clippers are the better team at the moment.

Smart betting pick

This has been one of the best coaching jobs for Doc Rivers so far, as his Clippers have lost consecutive games only once this year. They have also failed to win more than two straight, falling short of taking three in a row on three different occasions, although that is destined to change sooner or later, so why not now?

San Antonio has lost three of the past four meetings in Los Angeles both SU and ATS, according to the OddsShark NBA Database. That trend will continue as the Spurs lose and fail to cover the spread again.

NBA betting trends

San Antonio is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

Los Angeles is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone over in six of Los Angeles' last nine games.

All NBA odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.