Why Bayley and Sasha Banks Will Turn Heel at WWE Survivor Series 2018

It has been a chaotic few days for WWE and its plans for this weekend's Survivor Series pay-per-view: but there may yet be one or two more surprises around the corner when the show itself takes place.

Monday saw Becky Lynch go from arguably the main event spot for her match with Ronda Rousey to dropping off the card altogether, following an injury suffered by a stiff punch by Nia Jax during the melee that closed Raw out.

Then, and to the shock of everyone, Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship to insert himself into the champion vs. champion bout against Brock Lesnar on Sunday night, rather than AJ Styles. Bryan's apparent heel turn also added an extra dynamic to proceedings too.

Bryan, however, will not be the only babyface to turn heel this week. Nor will Lynch's injury be the only seismic development in the women's division.

That's because there's an ever-increasing chance that Sasha Banks and Bayley could join Bryan turning heel, changing the landscape of the women's roster as 2018 draws to a close. Here's just a few reasons why it could happen.

Set the Wheels in Motion for a Mega-Match

WWE has to have its eyes on a huge eight-woman bout between its own Four Horsewomen, Sasha, Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Becky, and MMA's Four Horsewomen. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are already champions in WWE, but with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir now with the company too, there is the potential to start the build for a huge bout of that type.

It feels as though that, with Lynch's heel turn proving to be such a resounding success, that could begin in earnest as early as this weekend.

Don't expect Lynch to simply fade into the background and not show up at Survivor Series on Sunday. It's interesting that Flair, Becky's most recent adversary, was chosen by Lynch herself as the woman to take Rousey on this weekend on her behalf.

Could Banks and Bayley play a role in that too? That would have seemed unfeasible as recently as a week ago, but with the duo screwed over by Raw's Survivor Series team, could their frustration be about to snap, leading them to attack not only the Raw team, but the Raw champion herself?

To Capitalize on Becky's Momentum

All of a sudden, Becky Lynch has become the most popular star WWE has possessed for years.

It may well sound controversial, and it no doubt won't please some fans, but would it be smart to bring other mid-card talent alongside Becky to try and see if they can take advantage of her huge momentum?

Bayley and Banks have disappointed since moving up to the main roster. Bayley in particular has failed to transform her momentum from NXT, and it's clear she and Banks are in need of something to turn their fortunes around.

So, tying in with the theory of WWE's Four Horsewomen aligning, if Ronda was to have the upper hand on Charlotte this Sunday, what better way to unite them all than by having Banks and Bayley attack Rousey?

Then, Becky makes her way down to the ring after the bell has rung, bringing the quartet back together properly for the first time in years.

It would provoke a huge reaction from Rousey, and would likely prompt her to call on her allies, all of whom are in NXT, to take down the quartet that attacked her.

Of course, for that angle to fully take off, one other thing needs to happen. And it's another that makes complete sense..

Revive Their Fortunes on Another Brand

With Rousey leading the way on Raw, opportunities are incredibly limited for Bayley and Sasha to make their mark with any real impact.

Granted, with Becky doing the same on SmackDown, it's hardly easy to break the glass ceiling on the blue brand. But we've seen so many times in the past that a trade to another brand can do wonders for the fortunes of a star who is floundering somewhat.

WWE could yet introduce tag titles in the future given the rapid development of the women's division, and if the Four Horsewomen were to unite on SmackDown, how great it would be to see Bayley and Banks as inaugural tag champions, after winning a huge tournament.

It would require a lot of careful, delicate long-term booking. However, there's no reason why turning Bayley and Banks this weekend could be a huge move for their careers.

After all, look at what it did for Becky.