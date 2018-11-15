Ousmane Dembele Is Reportedly on Arsenal's 'List of Goals' in Transfer Market

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is reportedly on Arsenal's "list of goals" in the transfer market.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), the Gunners are interested in Dembele and do not "lose sight" of him.

Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat brought Dembele from Rennes to Borussia Dortmund in 2016, prior to Mislintat's arrival at the Emirates Stadium and the player's move to Barcelona last year.

