Ousmane Dembele Is Reportedly on Arsenal's 'List of Goals' in Transfer Market

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 06: Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona gestures during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at San Siro Stadium on November 6, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is reportedly on Arsenal's "list of goals" in the transfer market. 

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), the Gunners are interested in Dembele and do not "lose sight" of him.

Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat brought Dembele from Rennes to Borussia Dortmund in 2016, prior to Mislintat's arrival at the Emirates Stadium and the player's move to Barcelona last year.

                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

