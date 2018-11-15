Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Says Bernabeu Criticism 'Won't Drag Me Down'

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has said he isn't affected by his critics and is "eternally grateful" for the whistles he's received from even his own supporters following a poor start to the 2018-19 campaign.

Whistles and jeers have been heard at the Santiago Bernabeu in response to Real's slump in form this term. Ramos joined up with the Spain squad ahead of the international break and spoke to the media about why it pushes him to do more:

"If the Bernabeu has a go at you it's because they think you can give much more.

"I have seen great legends whistled.

"If they have whistled me once in 14 years I should be eternally grateful.

"When things go well I don't get carried away, and my critics won't drag me down.

"I don't take it personally."

