Chiefs HC Andy Reid Rules Out Sammy Watkins vs. Raiders Due to Foot Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders due to a foot injury, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher and the Kansas City Star's Brooke Pryor.

Teicher notes that Watkins has not participated in practice this week.

He has dealt with injuries throughout his first season with the Chiefs, missing one game with a hamstring injury and seeing limited action in another due to a foot issue. However, he has been effective when in the lineup, recording 40 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

"Every week, the coaches have a great game plan and every week you come in—like what we got next?" Waktins said, per Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. "And it just keep getting broader and broader. So for us to continue to control the defense and don't let the defense control us—put us in matchup situations and situations that we can be successful, and not just one player—a million guys are open, so we take pride in watching film and watching everybody get open and going into next week, and it's the same thing."

Watkins has not played all 16 games of a season since his rookie year in 2014.

The Chiefs will rely more heavily on Tyreek Hill in Watkins' absence. They will also hand additional snaps to Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson.