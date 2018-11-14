Jimmy Butler Scores 14 as 76ers Lose to Magic in Star's Debut

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler's move to Philadelphia did not come with a return to winning basketball.

Terrence Ross hit a three-pointer with 8.7 seconds left and JJ Redick had two turnovers in the final minute as the Orlando Magic earned a 111-106 comeback victory over the Sixers on Wednesday.

The Magic outscored Philly 35-19 in the final frame. Nikola Vucevic led the way with 30 points, while Aaron Gordon had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Butler scored 14 points in his Sixers debut, and Joel Embiid led Philly with a triple-double. However, Embiid made just one of his six shots in the fourth quarter. Redick had 22 points but went scoreless in the fourth, turning the ball over three times.

Moving Markelle Fultz to Bench Will Make Most of Jimmy Butler Trade

Benching Fultz was the only move the Sixers could make—both for themselves and for Fultz's long-term mental health. We've seen Butler's, um, let's just say lack of patience with young players in Minnesota. He's said nothing but positive things in the short time since the trade became official, but pairing him with a second-year guard who periodically forgets how to shoot sounded like a recipe for disaster.

So Brett Brown did the prudent thing Wednesday, returning Redick to the starting lineup and moving Fultz to lead the bench unit.

The new lineup fared well for three quarters before falling apart in the fourth. Embiid opened the quarter with a plus-minus of plus-19 and left it with a plus-two. It was an inexplicable two-way collapse from a group that seemed to mesh well for playing together for the first time.

The Sixers are going to need a more aggressive version of Ben Simmons, who had just nine points, six assists and three rebounds. He more than anyone appeared to be feeling the situation out and took way too much of a backseat to Embiid, who shot an overeager 6-of-20 from the field.

But there's no way this lineup could work with Fultz taking Redick's spot. Redick probably should have been starting since the beginning of the season, and the need for shooting is even more apparent now with Dario Saric in Minnesota.

Leading the second unit could also be good for Fultz, who played hard in an eight-point, three-rebound outing. Splitting his and Simmons' minutes and keeping Simmons with Butler as much as possible should be the move for Brown for now.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.