Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy Underwent Surgery for Knee Injury

Manchester City and France international left-back Benjamin Mendy had surgery on his left knee Wednesday. The Citizens confirmed the procedure on their official website, detailing how the former AS Monaco defender travelled to Barcelona for the surgery, which took place at the clinic of Dr. Ramon Cugat.

Mendy withdrew from the France squad following participation in Sunday's derby against Manchester United in the Premier League. It was a match league-leaders City won 3-1.

No timetable has been set for Mendy's recovery after this latest procedure. However, Mendy sounded optimistic after the surgery, even making light of his popularity among fantasy football players:

This is the second time Mendy has faced surgery for problems with his knees since moving to Manchester last summer. He signed for City in a then-world record deal for a defender, worth £52 million, after helping Monaco win the Ligue 1 title in the 2016/17 campaign.

Mendy's debut season at the Etihad Stadium was curtailed when he tore the ACL in his right knee, forcing him to miss seven months.

He returned to start this season and added an extra dimension to City's already awesome attack.

With his pace, power and relentless running, Mendy has become an invaluable creative outlet from the flank for Pep Guardiola's side:

Mendy's absence will leave Guardiola leaning on the versatility of certain players. Last season it involved utilising converted midfielders Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Alternatively, centre-back Aymeric Laporte is also left-footed and has the technique in possession to handle coming out of the middle to play full-back.

One positive for Guardiola is Danilo recently returning from an injury picked up on international duty with Brazil ahead of schedule, per Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News. Former Real Madrid man Danilo can play either full-back spot and gives Guardiola a true defender if the manager opts against turning to a natural left-footer to stand in for Mendy.

Losing Mendy is an obvious blow, although City still managed to become the first team to win the Premier League with 100 points despite missing him for most of last season.

Guardiola still has the resources to cope again.