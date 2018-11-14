Stephen Curry's Injury to Be Evaluated in 10 Days, Will Travel with Warriors

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday that point guard Stephen Curry will miss at least the next 10 days because of his strained right groin before being re-evaluated.

Curry has already missed the team's last three games with the injury, and it appears the issue will keep him out at least another four games.

He is expected to travel with the team during the upcoming road trip against the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday the team was being extra careful with Curry because this is a "new injury for him."

The guard has dealt with leg injuries before, as knee and ankle problems caused him to miss over 30 games last season and part of the playoffs. He seemingly returned too quickly a few times, which led to an extended stretch off the court.

Golden State will try to avoid this type of issue and make sure he is 100 percent healthy before returning to the lineup.

On the other hand, the team has struggled without Curry over the past week.

The Warriors lost to the Milwaukee Bucks last Thursday when the guard first went down and lost again to the Los Angeles Clippers. Even the two wins have been unconvincing, surviving with just a seven-point home victory over the 3-11 Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

It's not time to panic, but the squad could use a healthy Curry as soon as possible.