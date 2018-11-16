Marvin Jones Jr. Won't Play vs. Panthers After Suffering Knee Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2018

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball in the second half against the New York Jets at Ford Field on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers because of a knee injury. 

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided the update on Friday.

The 28-year-old has stayed relatively healthy throughout his three seasons with the Lions, although he did suffer the bone bruise in Week 10.

Jones remains an impact player for Detroit, tallying 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.

This comes after the best year of his career in 2017 when he scored nine touchdowns and set a personal best with 1,101 receiving yards.

With Golden Tate no longer on the roster, Jones is now the most established pass-catcher on the Lions and a reliable target for Matthew Stafford.

Unfortunately, the latest injury could be a problem for an already thin group of receivers. Kenny Golladay can handle a bigger role, but there are few trustworthy options beyond him on the depth chart.

T.J. Jones and Brandon Powell should get the majority of snaps at receiver but look for running back Theo Riddick to also get extra targets while Jones is out.

