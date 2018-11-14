Kevin Durant's Brother Posts Cryptic Messages After Draymond Green Altercation

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after the Warriors made a basket against the Atlanta Hawks at ORACLE Arena on November 13, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's brother is at it again. 

In his Instagram story, Tony Durant, brother of the Golden State Warriors star, appeared to reference the on-court altercation between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in Monday's 121-116 overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

Tony Durant previously raised eyebrows with an Instagram comment on one of his brother's posts.

He later explained he was referring to the end of his brother's NBA career and not his ability to leave the Warriors as a free agent in the offseason.

This time around, Tony Durant may have a harder time explaining the meaning of his comments.

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reported the argument between Durant and Green was part of a larger issue centered around Durant's ability to opt out of his two-year, $61.5 million contract in the summer.

According to Thompson, some Warriors players disagreed with the manner of Green's outburst but agreed "Green's concerns about how Durant has handled free agency weren't off-base."

Having Durant's brother possibly subtweet Green on social media likely won't help matters.

