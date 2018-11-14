Kevin Durant's Brother Posts Cryptic Messages After Draymond Green Altercation

Kevin Durant's Brother Posts Cryptic Messages After Draymond Green AltercationNovember 14, 2018
Kevin Durant's brother is at it again.
In his Instagram story, Tony Durant, brother of the Golden State Warriors star, appeared to reference the on-court altercation between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in Monday's 121-116 overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Kevin Durant's brother weighs in 👀 (via IG/TDurant) https://t.co/M7NLczRSQQ
Tony Durant previously raised eyebrows with an Instagram comment on one of his brother's posts.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
KD’s brother with the comment 👀 (H/T @World_Wide_Wob) https://t.co/O1xGYxGo5d
He later explained he was referring to the end of his brother's NBA career and not his ability to leave the Warriors as a free agent in the offseason.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Tony Durant's statement regarding what this comment meant https://t.co/PMPHfBGXjs
This time around, Tony Durant may have a harder time explaining the meaning of his comments.
The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reported the argument between Durant and Green was part of a larger issue centered around Durant's ability to opt out of his two-year, $61.5 million contract in the summer.
According to Thompson, some Warriors players disagreed with the manner of Green's outburst but agreed "Green's concerns about how Durant has handled free agency weren't off-base."
Having Durant's brother possibly subtweet Green on social media likely won't help matters.
Trae Looking Less and Less Like Steph 2.0